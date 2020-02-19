Man reported missing in Hattiesburg last seen Jan. 30

Glenn Zelt (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | February 19, 2020 at 5:25 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 5:25 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for help from the public to find a missing man whose family says he may have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Police said 61-year-old Glenn Zelt was last seen leaving a medical facility in Hattiesburg on Jan. 30. No one has seen or heard from him since.

Zelt is 5-foot-8, weighs around 140 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair with a gray beard.

If you see Zelt or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department.

