Jones College wins 13th consecutive women’s basketball game

ELLLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College outscored Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College 48-29 over the final two quarters Monday night and the ninth-ranked Bobcats went on to their 13th consecutive victory.
The Bulldogs (15-6, 7-6) jumped out early against the cold-shooting Bobcats, eventually holding a 30-23 halftime lead.
But back-to-back 3-pointers by sophomore guard Kara Jones lifted Jones College into the lead for good at 37-34 in the third quarter, and by the period’s end, the Bobcats held an 51-45 advantage.
Jones’ lead grew to as many as 19 points.
Sophomore guard Destiny Haymer scored a team-high 15 points and handed out six assists, while sophomore forward LaMiracle Sims posted a “double-double” with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Jones added 13 points, freshman forward Ebony Gayden scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds and sophomore guard Jaitiya Jones finished with five points and six assists.
MGCCC sophomore point guard Mia Goolsby scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs. Freshman guard Kelsi Jackson added 12 points, sophomore forward Whitney Johnson had 11 points and sophomore forward Daphne White finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Bobcats (19-2, 13-0), three-time defending Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges, will wrap up the regular season at Copiah Lincoln Community College at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
