Jones College outfielder earns MACJC weekly softball honor

By WDAM Staff | February 19, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 5:08 PM

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College sophomore right fielder Kayla Collins has been named the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges Player of the Week.

Collins helped the fourth-ranked Bobcats go 4-1 in the Sun Chief Classic last week in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Collins went 7-for-11 (.636) at the plate, with a double, five RBIs, seven walks, three stolen bases and eight runs scored.

Collins closed out her performance with a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning as Jones (8-2) defeated John Logan College 3-2 in the tournament finale.

The Bobcats will open the home portion of their schedule at 3 p.m. on Feb. 25, when Jones welcomes Coastal Alabama-North for a doubleheader at Community Bank Park.

