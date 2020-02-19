Hattiesburg launches Census campaign

“In Hattiesburg, an accurate count can be difficult because we know there is a high turnover in people living here. What makes us so dynamic and so culturally diverse also sometimes makes it more challenging to accurately count every person,” said Barker. “Additionally, with two tornadoes since the last Census count, there are neighborhoods – particularly in the east of the city – that no longer exist as they once did. Because of these things, we start the process behind the 8-ball. That’s why it’s so important we work together, as a community, to make Hattiesburg count by filling out the Census.”