Gov. Reeves holds press conference concerning impact of Pearl River flooding, progress at MDOC

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference Wednesday afternoon concerning the impact of the Pearl River flooding.
It also included updates on the progress made so far in restoring order at the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Reeves said that he does not expect the Pearl River to fall below 33 feet until Friday.
As of Wednesday, the Pearl River was at 35.07 feet.
The governor also said that 19 counties have now submitted damage reports to MEMA.
The First Lady, Elee Reeves, is planning to lead a volunteer effort to help clean up the trash washed up by the flooding.
Reeves also announced that they have started transferring more prisoners from Parchman’s Unit 29.
Three-hundred-and-seventy-five inmates were transferred during the initial surge of violence and the remaining prisoners will be transported in the coming weeks.
“We need a Department of Corrections that corrects criminal behavior,” said Reeves. “We need a department that prevents future violence or crimes. We don’t want anyone who leaves this system to return.”
They are being sent to the Tallahatchie Co. Correctional Facility in small groups.
The first group Wednesday morning tried unsuccessful to bring 7 shanks, 10 cell phones and a bag of marijuana with them.
