First Alert: Off-and-on rain all day in the Pine Belt

We’re starting off your day with scattered showers and cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will be cloudy today with scattered showers so keep your raincoats handy. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures will be steady this evening with temperatures in the low 50s. Rain will linger overnight with lows in the upper 40s.
Tomorrow will be cooler and rainy all day long. Highs will struggle to stay in the low 50s all day long. Rain will come to an end in the evening before we clear out overnight. Lows will dip into the mid 30s.
Friday and Saturday are looking nice with highs in the upper 50s to lows 60s under sunny skies. Our next chance of rain looks to move in next Sunday and next Monday.
