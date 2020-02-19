Cory Godbolt’s sister testifies in day 4 of capital murder trial; Prosecutors seeking the death penalty

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the fourth day jurors hear testimony in the Willie Cory Godbolt capital murder trial.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Godbolt is accused of killing eight people including seven family members and a Lincoln County deputy.
Godbolt’s sister, Shelly Godbolt Porter, on the witness stand says her brother called her and admitted shooting an officer, his mother-in-law and her sister.
LaPeatra Stafford testified Godbolt showed up at her home with assault rifles under his arm and told her he killed a deputy.
She says she drove Godbolt several places pleading with him to give himself up.
The trial continues Wednesday morning in Magnolia at 8:30.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.