Cory Godbolt’s sister testifies in day 4 of capital murder trial; Prosecutors seeking the death penalty

37 year old Willie Cory Godbolt is on trial for killing eight people

Cory Godbolt’s sister testifies in day 4 of capital murder trial; Prosecutors seeking the death penalty
Shelly Godbolt Porter testified about a phone call from her brother and was asked about their family background. (Source: Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader)
By Maggie Wade | February 18, 2020 at 11:05 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 10:08 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the fourth day jurors hear testimony in the Willie Cory Godbolt capital murder trial.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Godbolt is accused of killing eight people including seven family members and a Lincoln County deputy.

Shelly Godbolt Porter says her brother admitted shooting an officer, his mother- in- law and her sister.
Shelly Godbolt Porter says her brother admitted shooting an officer, his mother- in- law and her sister. (Source: Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader)

Godbolt’s sister, Shelly Godbolt Porter, on the witness stand says her brother called her and admitted shooting an officer, his mother-in-law and her sister.

Stafford says Godbolt told her he killed a deputy.
Stafford says Godbolt told her he killed a deputy. (Source: Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader)

LaPeatra Stafford testified Godbolt showed up at her home with assault rifles under his arm and told her he killed a deputy.

She says she drove Godbolt several places pleading with him to give himself up.

The trial continues Wednesday morning in Magnolia at 8:30.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.