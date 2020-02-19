Bobcats clinch MACJC men’s basketball playoff spot

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Sophomore guard SharDarrion Allen scored 22 points and snagged 22 rebounds to help Jones College past Mississippi Gulf Coast Community 86-63 Monday night at A.B. Howard Gymnasium.
With the win, the Bobcats (16-5, 8-5) clinched one of South Division’s four slots in next week’s Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges playoff.
Playing in their final home game of season, the Bobcats knocked down 20-of-25 free throws, with Allen hitting 10-of-13 foul shots to lead the way. He also added four assists to his stat line.
The Bobcats had four additional players score at least 10 points. Sophomore Ladarius Anderson scored 14 points, while sophomore guard Sai Fisher added 10 points.
Freshman guard Tradavis Thompson and sophomore guard Casey Smith Jr. scored 11 points each, with Smith adding five assists.
The Bulldogs (14-7, 6-7) got 22 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots from freshman wing D’yasmond Booker and 17 points from sophomore guard Dillyn Neely.
The Bobcats will wrap up the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
