Bay Saint Louis Mayor speaks out about Nerieds Parade incident

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - After a Facebook post depicted a doll with a beaded noose around its neck at the Krewe of Nereids parade, and a mother outraged her daughter received this doll from a Mardi Gras parade, the Bay Saint Louis mayor is speaking out.
Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said he was in shock when he first learned of the incident. As a community, he said the city of Bay St. Louis does not condone the act as they do not conform to their principles or values.
He said his sincerest apologies go out to the young lady and her family who were affected by the racially offensive doll that was reportedly tossed off a float at the Mardi Gras parade Sunday.
The Bay St Louis Police Department and the City of Bay St Louis are taking this matter very seriously and are conducting a full investigation, noting they will get to the bottom of it.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.