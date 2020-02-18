WCU hosts Educators Rising Leadership Meeting for first time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of high school students who are considering careers in education have participated in a two-day conference, held for the first time at William Carey University.
More than 300 students from two dozen schools competed in a state leadership meeting for Educators Rising Mississippi.
They took part in impromptu speaking, lesson planning and Pre-K literature.
Educators Rising chapters are based at teacher academies in career and technical centers.
“Some of the goals are just to create students that can stand in front of a group and speak, students that really delve deep into lesson planning, that are narrowing in on what they want to teach,” said Katie Tonore, director of teacher education at William Carey University.
“Becoming a teacher would be awesome and I think this is a great step, something to have under your belt,” said Danielle Johnston, one of the meeting participants. She’s a sophomore at New Hope High School in Columbus.
“This competition has showed me a lot of scenarios and a lot of things that goes on in teaching that we think does not go on in teaching, but it does,” said Cory Hand, another meeting participant. He’s a senior at Brandon High School.
Competition winners will go on to a national conference in Washington, D. C.
