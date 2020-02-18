Two Alcorn State students killed, another injured in overnight shooting off campus

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation is underway after two Alcorn State University students were shot to death overnight.
A third student was also injured in the incident. The individual was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
According to Claiborne County Coroner JW Mallett, the shooting happened south of Port Gibson at a hangout spot called The Ark.
The students’ name has not been released at this time.
The University was placed on lockdown immediately after the incident, announcing on Twitter at 7:25 a.m. that it had been lifted and campuses were open for normal business hours.
Alcorn said they will release a statement regarding the incident sometime on Tuesday.
