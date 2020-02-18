Pearl River expected to reach ‘moderate’ flood stage in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency management officials in Marion County continue to monitor the Pearl River as flood waters from Jackson drain south.
The Pearl River is expected to reach moderate flood stage over the weekend.
With a predicted 2 to 3 inches of rain expected to fall in the area this week, forecasts now project the river will crest at 25 feet on Sunday evening in the Columbia and Foxworth area.
As of Tuesday morning, the Pearl River was in minor flood stage in Marion County.
Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday some flooding is anticipated in Marion County and Columbia, and state agencies are working with local officials to develop a response plan.
Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said residents prone to flooding should not take this situation lightly. He said some localized flash flooding and street flooding will be possible in the coming days.
