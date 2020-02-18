Laurel investing more into tourism

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - At the Laurel City Council meeting Tuesday, city leaders approved $4.5 million in bonds or a loan to be used for recreational facilities.
The money will be paid back through a portion of Laurel’s Recreation and Public Improvement Promotion Tax.
Mayor Johnny Magee says the tax will be used “strictly for recreation.”
The City Council also approved the development of a master plan for the Laurel Sportsplex.
WDAM was told this will look to include a nine-hole golf course, a walking trail along with other general improvements.
Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Omer said the amenities will attract larger tournaments, which brings in more money for the city through the tourism tax.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.