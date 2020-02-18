HPD investigating Dabbs Street shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Dabbs Street.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the shooting was reported to authorities around 12:30 p.m.
Through the investigation, police discovered the incident happened in a vacant lot in the 900 block of Dabbs Street.
Moore said one man was injured in the shooting, and that person drove himself to the hospital for treatment.
Further details are not available at this time, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.