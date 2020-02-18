First Alert: Rain will stick around through Thursday

We started off Tuesday with cloudy skies and dense fog with temperatures in the mid-60s. Skies will be cloudy today with scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon, so keep your raincoats handy. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Temperatures will be steady in the mid-60s this evening. Rain will linger overnight with lows in the mid-50s.
Wednesday will be cool and rainy all day long as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Rain will stick around into Thursday as well. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be likely by the time the rain stops on Thursday night.
Friday and Saturday are looking nice with highs in the upper 50s to lows 60s under sunny skies. Our next chance of rain looks to move in next Sunday and next Monday.
