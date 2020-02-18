Cory Godbolt’s 12-year-old daughter takes the witness stand in his capital murder trial

Godbolt appears to break down when his young daughter testifies

Cory Godbolt’s 12-year-old daughter takes the witness stand in his capital murder trial
By Maggie Wade | February 17, 2020 at 10:38 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 10:21 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Day three of testimony in the capital murder trial of Willie Cory Godbolt in Pike County.

He is charged in a shooting rampage that left eight people dead.

An investigator with MBI goes through a box with several containers of ammunition found in Godbolt's vehicle.
An investigator with MBI goes through a box with several containers of ammunition found in Godbolt's vehicle. (Source:)

Late Monday afternoon, prosecutors questioned an investigator with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

They went through a box with several containers of ammunition found in Godbolt’s station wagon.

It was found after a Lincoln County deputy and three members of his estranged wife’s family were shot and killed in May of 2017.

The 12 year old daughter of Willie Cory Godbolt testifies that he beat her.
The 12 year old daughter of Willie Cory Godbolt testifies that he beat her. (Source: Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader)

Earlier in the day, jurors saw video from the first of multiple crime scenes.

Godbolt appeared to break down in tears when his 12-year-old daughter testified that he beat her.

Tamayra May, the daughter of murder victim, Toccara May answers questions in Day 3 of Godbolt's capital murder trial.
Tamayra May, the daughter of murder victim, Toccara May answers questions in Day 3 of Godbolt's capital murder trial. (Source: Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader)

Also testifying Monday, the daughter of murder victim Toccara May.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.