Woman accused of sneaking pills into Marion County Regional Correctional Facility

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman found herself behind bars on Sunday after allegedly sneaking drugs into the Marion County Regional Correctional Facility.
According to officials with the facility, Tiana Nelson was arrested after sneaking 130 Xanax pills into the lockup and giving them to Tommy Lewis, a current inmate.
Jail officials said the exchange happened during scheduled visitation and Nelson had three children with her at the time. The drugs were reportedly found after the visit.
Nelson has been charged with introducing narcotics into a correctional facility and is awaiting her bond hearing.
Lewis has been charged with possession of narcotics inside a correctional facility. Lewis is currently serving a 23-year sentence for delivery of a controlled substance and five years for sale of cocaine, according to jail officials.
