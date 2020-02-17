Sandersville family struggling since December tornado

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Cleanup continues for many residents affected by tornadoes that struck the Pine Belt on Dec. 16.
In Sandersville, the home of Thomas Dool, on Dool Road, was destroyed by the the storm.
He and his family were left desolate and still have little hope of things getting back to normal anytime soon.
Dool says it’s a struggle just trying to provide a shelter for his family.
“I’m living in a little portable building, I’ve got an extension cord running from one of my sister’s house for lights, we heat our coffee and all up on a little wood stove, a wood heater, that’s where me and my wife and grandbaby stay,” Dool said.
Dool went on to say that he’s trying to fix up an old mobile home to live in, but he needs plywood for the floors and bathroom fixtures to even begin making it possible to live in.
