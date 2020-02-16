Rain in the forecast for most of next week

The Pine Belt should expect a rainy week coming up. On Monday, we will have about a 70% chance for showers with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to low 50s. By Tuesday, rain chances increase to 80% with some thunderstorms possible. Highs will be around 74 with a low of around 63. As we move into Wednesday, a cold front moves through the area. We will continue to see showers with highs in the 60s and a lows in the 50s. Thursday, rain continues with a 70% chance for showers. The rain should move out of the area by Friday. Saturday is forecast to be clear with a highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. Rain returns on Sunday with a 30% chance for showers.