'Pod’ schedule revealed for USM men’s hoops

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball team will host Rice University and Middle Tennessee State University over the next three weeks.
Conference USA announced Sunday the final four games of USM’s regular-season schedule that will be played under the league’s “pod” format.
The Golden Eagles (9-18, 5-9 C-USA) will host MTSU at noon on Saturday, March 22, and welcome Rice to Hattiesburg at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.
USM will visit the University of Texas-El Paso at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, before finishing up on the road at MTSU at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
USM currently sits 11th in C-USA’s pecking order as the regular-season’s stretch run begins. The league’s top 12 teams will meet in Conference USA Men’s Basketball Championships in Frisco, Texas.
The Golden Eagles are riding a two-game winning streak after sweeping Florida Atlantic University (68-66) and Florida International University (75-67) last week.
