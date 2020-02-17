Missing Ala. man may have traveled through the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - An Alabama man who was reported missing on Friday may have traveled through Mississippi, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WTOK-TV in Meridian reports the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 62-year-old Billy James McGrew.
McGrew was last seen in Shady Grove, Ala. on Friday morning as he was headed toward New Orleans, La. A likely route from Shady Grove to New Orleans would be U.S. Highway 84 to Laurel and then Interstate 59 south to Louisiana.
Officials said McGrew is 5-foot-11 and weighs around 250 pounds. He was last seen driving a black 2014 Lincoln Continental with the Alabama license plate 3219AH4.
If you see McGrew or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office at 205-459-2166.
