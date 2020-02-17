Local agencies provide update on rising Pearl River as crest slightly lowered

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several agencies around the metro came together Sunday afternoon to provide an update to the ongoing flooding from the rising Pearl River.
John Sigman with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) spoke of good news saying that as of 3 a.m. Sunday morning, the reservoir was stabilized. He said that there is less water going down river than projected. The PRVWSD said they are watching the weather as a front is expected on Tuesday.
Philicia Bowser with the National Weather Service in Jackson said they are expecting one to two inches of rain sometime between Monday and into Wednesday. While that is not an excessive amount, it could possibly exacerbate flooding conditions. Bowser said that severe weather chances are low but gusty winds and some thunder can’t be ruled out. A chance for tornadoes is very low.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the condition in the city is still critical and that evacuation orders are still in affect.
People who need help evacuating their homes can call the non-emergency dispatch number for assistance getting out. That number is 601-960-1234. The mayor reminded people that are using the St. Charles Street shelter to come prepared. He’s asking that evacuees bring a change of clothes, towels and toiletries, as well as medications.
He said that more than 500 homes in the Jackson area without power. You can see where those areas are here.
Hinds County District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham said that the disaster is not over. He’s asking that people don’t try to sight see. Over half of the public works workers will be deployed tomorrow for debris clean up.
An official with MEMA said that several task forces have been mobilized as well as high water vehicles.
A spokesman for the Rankin County Emergency Operation Center said that there are currently no homes in this county that are taking on water. Several businesses have been affected. There is some water on streets but it is not touching homes.
Hinds County Emergency Director Ricky Moore mentioned that a family is being extracted by the swift water rescue team from the Big Black River after their home lost power and water.
The river level, which surpassed 36.5 feet Sunday afternoon, is already the third-highest on record.
The crest is expected to reach 37.5 feet.
