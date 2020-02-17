Hattiesburg Zoo collecting Mardi Gras beads for a good cause

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is collecting unwanted Mardi Gras beads for a good cause.
Anyone looking to get rid of beads can simply drop them off at the zoo during normal business hours through the end of March.
From there, the beads will be taken to The Arc of Greater New Orleans.
ArcGNO turns Mardi Gras bead recycling into a wage-earning opportunity for people with intellectual disabilities. The employees will clean and distribute the beads so they can be sold again.
Last year, the Hattiesburg Zoo delivered more than 200 pounds of donated beads to the organization. In all, ArcGNO collected more than 133 tons of beads and other throws during the 2019 Mardi Gras season.
The Arc is a nationwide organization that advocates for people with disabilities and their families. To learn more about The Arc, click here.
