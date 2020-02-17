Governor declares spring severe weather preparedness week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has declared February 17-21 as Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi.
According to the Governor, “the spring months are an extremely active time for Mississippi to experience severe weather."
In 2019, there were 78 tornadoes between February and May, and the month of April tied a state record with 67. Flooding is also a hazard associated with severe weather and causes the second most weather-related fatalities nationwide.
To feature their partnership, The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service are focusing on specific types of severe weather each day of the week on their respective social media platforms and websites.
Here is the plan for Preparedness Week:
- Monday, Feb. 17th: Severe Thunderstorms - Lightning, large hail and damaging winds from severe storms can be just as dangerous as tornadoes.
- Tuesday, Feb. 18th: Flooding and Flash Flooding - Behind heat, flooding is the number one cause of weather-related deaths. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
- Wednesday, Feb. 20th: Tornado Safety - NWS will issue a statewide tornado drill at 9:15 a.m. Schools, government agencies, and businesses are encouraged to participate. NOTE – If rainfall or adverse weather is expected during the morning, the tornado drill will be postponed until the next day.
- Thursday, Feb. 20th: Lightning - All thunderstorms have lightning and this hazard can be deadly.
- Friday, Feb. 21st: Alerts and Warnings - You can subscribe to your local news stations or download MEMA’s free preparedness mobile app on your phone or tablet by searching “Mississippi EMA” in your app store.
Local weather information and alerts are available through the NWS online at the following websites:
For detailed preparedness information, you can visit MEMA’s website.
