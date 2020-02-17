First Alert: Prepare for a rainy week ahead

We started off Monday with cloudy skies and patchy fog with temperatures in the mid-50s. Skies will be cloudy through the day with hit-or-miss showers later this afternoon, so keep your raincoats handy. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Temperatures will be steady this evening in the mid-60s. Lows will be in the low 60s.
Tuesday will be rainy with scattered thunderstorms all day. Highs will warm up into the mid-70s.
Rain will stick around for Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. That will drop our highs into the low 50s for Thursday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches will be likely by the time the rain stops on Thursday night. Friday and Saturday are looking nice with highs in the upper 50s to lows 60s under sunny skies. Our next chance for rain looks to move in next Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.