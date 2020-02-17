Carey basketball rallies for SSAC victory at Loyola

NEW ORLEANS (WDAM) _ Junior forward Jvari Thigpen tipped in the go-ahead basket in the game’s waning moments, and junior guard Dalen Dotson forced a turnover that sealed a 65-62 men’s basketball victory for William Carey University at Loyola University.
With the win, the 25th-ranked Crusaders (18-8, 8-6 Southern States Athletic Association) avenged a 69-65 defeat by the 16th-ranked Wolf Pack on Jan. 25.
Carey led by as many 10 points, but saw Loyola (18-7, 8-5) pull within 56-55 with a little more than 4 minutes to play, and the teams were tied 62-62 when Thigpen put back a Crusaders’ miss followed by Dotson’s game-clinching defensive play.
Senior forward Cameron Douglas led the Crusaders with 19 points. Senior guard Rodney Mallett added 12 points and five rebounds, while Thigpen had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.
Dotson finished with eight points and six assists and junior guard Jonathan Floyd had eight points, four assists and three rebounds.
Loyola junior post player John Leaney, who hit a career-high five 3-pointers, finished with 17 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots for the Wolf Pack.
Loyola senior wing Zach Wrightsil added nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals and junior guard Matt Maturah finished with eight points, five rebounds and three steals.
The Crusaders will return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, welcoming Middle Georgia State University to Clinton Gymnasium.
