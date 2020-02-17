Awareness the focus of Miss. Severe Weather Preparedness Week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Mississippi Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week is Feb. 17 through Feb. 21.
Each day of the week focuses on a different weather pattern and allows you to be educated on its importance. The National Weather Service puts this together each year in order to keep the community informed all weather situations.
Monday will focus on severe thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm is a storm that produces 1-inch hail, winds greater or equal to 58 mph and has the possibility of tornadoes. About 10% of all thunderstorms in the U.S. meet severe thunderstorm status.
On Tuesday, flooding and flash floods will be the topic of discussion. Flooding and flash floods are a top weather killer. Flash floods can happen in a few minutes up to six hours after large amounts of rainfall or after a dam or levee failure. River flooding is caused by increased water levels in rivers, creeks and streams.
Wednesday will cover tornadoes. Tornado season is active for Mississippi during the months of March, April, May and November. Under the right weather conditions, tornadoes can form at any time of the year.
Thursday’s weather topic is lightning. Every thunderstorm will contain lightning. Lightning is capable of reaching 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit and occurs cloud to cloud, cloud to ground and cloud to air.
Weather watches and warnings will be covered on Friday. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms, and a warning means severe weather is about to or is currently happening.
