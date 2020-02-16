USM sweeps 3-game series to open season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss battled back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Murray State 8-7 on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep to open the 2020 baseball season.
Chandler Best started on the mound for the Golden Eagles but got off to a rocky start by surrendering two runs to the Racers in the first inning. Charlie Fischer and Andrew Stanley scored in the second to even the score.
Matt Adams took over for Best in the top of the third and gave up a run, but USM countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to take their first lead of the afternoon.
The Murray State bats came alive in the sixth to give the Racers a 6-4 lead going into the seventh inning stretch.
The Golden Eagles put three more runs on the board in the seventh to take a one-run lead and added another in the eighth to make the score 8-6 heading into the ninth.
The Racers started off the final inning with a lead-off home run but were unable to get anything else going as Isaiah Rhodes closed out the game.
Next up, the Golden Eagles will take on The University of New Orleans Privateers on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.