Richton woman killed in early morning crash

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Richton woman was killed when the pickup truck she was riding in hit a tree early Sunday morning in Perry County.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said the crash happened on State Route 29 near Benndale Road around 5:30 a.m.
Luck said MHP’s initial investigation shows a 2008 Ford F-150 was heading north on the highway went it ran off the left side on the roadway and hit a tree.
Luck said 33-year-old Heather Boudreaux died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were rushed to Forrest General Hospital with serious injuries.
According to Luck, no one inside the pickup was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and the truck was the only vehicle involved.
MHP’s investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
