Revelry 2020 in full swing at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In Hattiesburg, Revelry 2020 is in full swing at The University of Southern Mississippi.
It's 13 days of performances, exhibitions and workshops, and it’s all family friendly. USM’s School of Performing Arts puts on more than 50 events to showcase the skills of students in theatre, art, design and dance.
Saturday was Community Spectacular Day at the 3D Arts Building. Participants were able to experience art-making activities such as aluminum pouring, bookbinding and pottery.
Some of the Revelry 2020 events are free to the public while others need a ticket to attend.
The events will go on until Feb. 20.
