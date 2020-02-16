Krewe of Blue Parade rolls through downtown Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday night, Laurel hosted its 4th annual Krewe of Blue Mardi Gras Parade. The parade is put on by The Fraternal Order of Police in Laurel.
Police sirens kicked off the parade as families from the community gathered downtown for the parade.
“Enjoyed it very much. It was a great parade. Enjoyed the Mardi Gras floats, and everyone was really throwing out a lot of beads and a lot of things. We appreciate The Fraternal Order of Police sponsoring the parade this year, the City of Laurel,” said Jimmy Bunch.
Speaking of Mardi Gras beads, one lady was collecting them for her nephew, Braxton.
“He has his own little collection. Every year, we try and get enough beads so we can make it bigger, because he loves them, and then he takes them apart and plays with them at home,” said Shyann Gibbs.
Tasty Moon Pies were a hot item for parade goers along the route.
“I wanted a Moon Pie, and I got one, said Hope Garland.
For Garland, the Krewe of Blue Parade won’t be just a one-time affair.
“I’m going to be back next year. We will be back next year for sure. We support the police and The Fraternal Order of Police,” said Garland.
