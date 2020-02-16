Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Guards Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson each scored 28 points and Missouri beat No. 11 Auburn 85-73. Kobe Brown added 10 points and nine rebounds for Missouri. Austin Wiley led Auburn with 22 points and 10 rebounds, J’Von McCormick added 21 points and Samir Doughty scored 16. Auburn made just 1 of 17 3-point attempts.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kira Lewis Jr. scored 27 points, Jaden Shackelford had 26 and Alabama held off a big comeback attempt by No. 25 LSU for an 88-82 victory. The Crimson Tide knocked the Tigers from a share of the conference lead after blowing virtually all of an 18-point lead. Alabama also took No. 11 Auburn into overtime Wednesday night before losing. LSU came into the day in a three-way tie for atop the SEC with Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky but has lost three of its last four games since an 8-0 league start.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Nick Richards had 16 points, including two go-ahead free throws with 1:11 remaining, and Immanuel Quickley and Keion Brooks each made two more in the closing seconds to help No. 12 Kentucky escape Mississippi 67-62. The Wildcats shot just 39% overall but made 48% in the second half to erase a seven-point deficit and create a back-and-forth game for the final eight minutes. Richards followed two free throws with 2:11 left with two more a minute later to put Kentucky up 63-62. Breein Tyree had 19 points for the Rebels, who had won three in a row.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Abdul Ado’s tip-in with 0.6 seconds left was his only basket of the game and the game-winner for Mississippi State, which slipped past Arkansas 78-77. Mason Jones, who scored a game-high 38 points, had given Arkansas a one-point lead after a pair of free throws with 59 seconds left. On the other end, Tyson Carter _ who led Mississippi State with 26 points _ attempted an off-balance layup with two seconds left that rimmed out, but onto Ado’s fingertips for his game-wining tip.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Skyler Baggs scored 19 points and Amel Kuljuhovic and Lamarcus Lee each scored 10 and Southern beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-49. Eleven different Jaguars entered the scoring column. Southern owned a 40-26 rebound advantage and tallied 20 assists on 28-made baskets. The Jaguars ended a two-game skid but have won seven of their last nine. The Jaguars only trailed for 13 seconds of the contest and were never threatened. Kuljuhovic's layup with 5:52 before halftime made it 31-7. Southern led 37-15 at halftime. Zavian Jackson led UAPB scoring 14 points in 13 minutes coming off the bench.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Tavin Lovan and Will Butler combined for 44 points, leading four into double figures as UAB defeated Middle Tennessee 79-66. Lovan scored 22 with six rebounds, five assists and four steals while Butler scored a career-high 20. Makhtar Gueye added 14 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting and Jalen Benjamin added 10 points with four assists. C.J. Jones scored 14 points to lead the Blue Raiders, whose losing streak reached four games.