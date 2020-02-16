Biloxi Shuckers to host National Anthem Tryout Feb. 29

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you believe in your musical talents, the Biloxi Shuckers want you to try out to perform the National Anthem. This includes musicians and singers alike. Bands are also welcome to try out.
Auditions will be held on Saturday, February 29 at Edgewater Mall from 10 am. to 12 p.m.
The Shuckers noted that all who wish to audition should come prepared to perform the entire song. However, performances should be less than 90 seconds.
If questions about the National Anthem Tryout arise, contact the Shuckers Front Office at 228-223-3465.
