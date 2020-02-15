9th annual Caerus Parade graced with perfect weather

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Wet weather put a damper on the Caerus Mardi Gras Parade in years past, but that was not the case for this year’s celebration.
Parade-goers in Hattiesburg were met with an absolutely perfect day Saturday for the ninth annual parade.
Hundreds lined the parade route to join in on the party and, of course, catch beads, treats and other throws from the revelers riding the floats.
The parade started at Service Drive and West 4th Street then rolled down Hardy Street and finished on 38th Avenue.
Next up on the Pine Belt parade schedule is the annual Krewe of Blue Mardi Gras Parade in Laurel. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and runs through downtown Laurel.
