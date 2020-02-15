Reports: USM hires new offensive coordinator

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the third time in his five-year tenure, Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson is bringing in a new offensive coordinator.
Louisiana Monroe offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Kubik joins the Golden Eagles, as reported by Adam Hunsucker of The News-Star.
Kubik takes the reins of USM’s offense after spending four seasons at ULM. The Warhawks finished with the second-best offense in the Sun Belt last season (460 yards per game).
A three-year letterman at Louisiana Tech, Kubik passed for 4,020 career yards and 28 touchdowns during his time in Ruston, La.
