Race raises funds for Petal charity

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of runners and walkers took part in an annual event Saturday morning to benefit a longtime Petal charity.
The 8th annual Lighthouse Dash at the Petal Civic Center featured a 5K run and a two-mile walk. About 150 people participated in Saturday’s event.
It was all done to raise money for the Petal Children's Task Force. That organization operates a food pantry that's been around for about 30 years.
“We have a lot that come every year. They know we have it, and it's a great turnout,” said race director Dee Dee Lowery. “We get a lot of great support. They know the cause. It's a good cause, and it pays for food so we can hand out to those in need.”
Lowery said this year’s event raised about $30,000 for the Petal Children’s Task Force.
