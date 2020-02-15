Pleasant Saturday; rain in the forecast Sunday

The weather Saturday was great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. By Saturday night, things will change as we cloud up and light rain moves in after midnight. On Sunday, there is a 60% chance for showers with highs in the lower 60s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected with highs in the 70s. This could cause additional flooding problems on already swollen rivers and creeks. Please stay tuned for further updates. The rain will stay with us each day with a 60% chance for showers and possible thunderstorms until a cold front moves through late Thursday. Friday, we should see sunshine return and cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.