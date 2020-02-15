Laurel Police Dept. holds D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department held its annual D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony on Friday in the gym of Laurel Middle School.
More than 200 students took part in the event where they learned about the dangers of drugs, tobacco and alcohol.
They also received valuable information on bullying and the risks of being involved with gangs.
The D.A.R.E. program is designed to steer kids away from drugs and lead them to act responsibly in difficult situations.
Captain Shannon Caraway, one of the D.A.R.E. officers that teaches the curriculum, says its important to get to the kids while they are still young and impressionable.
“The D.A.R.E. program gets them at a very early age before they have a lot of influence, before they get on up into school, and it teaches them early about the importance of resisting alcohol and drugs,” Caraway said. “I’m glad to see how many parents showed up to support their kids because more than anything, we need the parents on board to support them, so to see them out here today, supporting their kids, that was very meaningful to me, that meant a lot.”
The Laurel Police Department has been involved in schools with the D.A.R.E. program for over a decade.
