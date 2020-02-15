Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi inmate had to wait about a month to get a cast on his arm that was broken during a prison riot. People close to Wesley Clayton say he got the cast Wednesday after a legislator intervened on his behalf. The state Department of Corrections will not answer questions about Clayton's situation, citing privacy concerns. Mississippi prisons are under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department after a string of inmate deaths. Sherren Smith is the mother of Clayton's children. She says he received a pain injection after his arm was broken but she and others had to make multiple calls seeking help for him.