Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University's Hesiman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow inspired the name of the newest male giraffe at the zoo in the state's capital city. A public naming competition selected the name Burreaux for the giraffe calf born on Dec. 26. The spelling is a Cajun-inspired riff on Burrow's last name. The Baton Rouge Zoo announced the selection Friday, saying the public chose the winning name from three options. Zoo staff took nominations for the names and narrowed them to the finalists. The public voted with donations. The zoo says it raised more than $2,000 that will go to its conservation efforts. Burrow is LSU's most decorated quarterback, leading the Tigers to a national championship victory earlier this year.