Late free throws lift USM past FAU

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Golden Eagles entered Thursday night’s contest with Florida Atlantic having dropped four of their last five games.
Coach Jay Ladner and company were desperate for victory and proved it, toughing out a 68-66 win.
Tyler Stevenson’s three free throws with 4.4 seconds left sealed USM’s eight win of the season. The Eagles made 15 of their 22 attempts at the free throw line.
Stevenson and LaDavius Draine led Southern Miss with 16 points a piece, while Draine added 11 rebounds. The Eagles (8-18, 4-9 Conference USA) host Florida International for “Senior Day” on Saturday at 2 p.m.
