Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Barack Obama — a huge basketball fan, officially the game’s First Fan during his eight years in office — made an unannounced appearance at an NBA Cares event during All-Star weekend in his hometown of Chicago with several of the league’s top rookies, second-year players and coaches. The event Friday was for volunteers to fill several backpacks with school supplies, and that work predictably stopped when Obama walked into the room.
UNDATED (AP) — Amazingly, this is still a thing as we begin the third decade of the 21st century. A handful of colleges refuse to let go of antiquated nicknames that adorn their female programs. Most notably, that group of teams includes the No. 2 Baylor Lady Bears. Well, it's time for this sexist practice to take its rightful place in the waste bin of history, though there might be a few exceptions that require more debate. The NCAA should speed the process along, just as it did in largely ridding the college landscape of monikers that were offensive to many Native Americans.