Hawkins Elementary students plant trees for Arbor Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Valentine’s Day, the Hub City showed it’s love for trees.
City officials gathered with students at Hawkins Elementary School to plant some trees on the playground as part of the city’s annual Arbor Day celebration.
Mayor Toby Barker read a proclamation declaring Friday, Feb. 14 as Arbor Day and students picked up shovels to put some dirt around two live oaks that were planted.
“People should know how important trees are and we should always respect the trees that God and Mother Nature has planted for us,” said Willie Coleman, Jr. a fourth grade student at Hawkins Elementary School.
“If we don’t have trees, we don’t have oxygen to breathe and then the animals won’t have any habitat to live in,” said Trinity Miller, who’s in the fifth grade.
“The national Arbor Day is in April, but that’s usually way past our start of growing season, so we do it early, get the trees in the ground, get them established, (and by the) time we get to growing season, they’re ready to go,” said Andy Parker, arborist for the city of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg has also been part of Tree City USA for 28 years.
