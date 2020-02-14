Tim’s Two Cents: PRCC men’s basketball coach Chris Oney

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Pearl River Community College men’s basketball coach Chris Oney.
Oney, who is in fifth season as Wildcats’ head coach, took PRCC to the NJCAA national tournament for the first time in school history in 2019 and has the #2 Wildcats at 19-0 this season with the program’s highest-ever national ranking.
Oney talks about his Tallulah, La., roots, his hopes and expectations for all his players and the possible heights this year’s Wildcats could reach.
