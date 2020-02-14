35th Southern Miss Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo begins Friday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The greatest show on dirt is in the Pine Belt for the 35th year Friday and Saturday night.
“Everything that you can find for the cowboy event, from bareback riding to bronc riding to bull riding and, of course, the timed events from tying and calf roping to steer wrestling to team roping and the barrel race,” said rodeo announcer Mike Mathis. “We’ve got everything from nachos to hotdogs, we’ve got them all.”
Professional cowboys and girls will be riding, roping and racing, putting on a fantastic show.
A lot of time and preparation goes into putting a show like this on. Mathis says all the hard work is worth it.
“It is indeed a great show,” Mathis said. “A clown act will go on. Rudy Burns is here and on hand to make things flow and go and make people laugh and have a great time. When you put all of that together, it is a great evening to be there and be a part of. The proceeds of course will go to USM.”
The rodeo will be at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center and hosted by Smith Pro Rodeos.
This year’s show will be a little different. The beloved rodeo clown Lecile Harris was supposed to put on a wonderful show, but he sadly passed away Wednesday night after the final night of the 55th annual Dixie National Rodeo.
There will be a tribute to him both nights of the rodeo this weekend.
“Come on down, bring the family,” Mathis said. “It’s a great time for everyone. Come early. Avoid the traffic and just have a great time.”
The doors will open at 6:00 p.m., but the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.