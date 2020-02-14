Students from USM’s DuBard school plant trees for Arbor Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students from the Dubard School for Language Disorders at the University of Southern Mississippi helped plant trees at the site of the old Jazz Station on campus as part of an annual Arbor Day celebration.
Purple leaf plum, black gum and trident maple leaf trees were planted.
The area had been vacant since the Jazz Station was destroyed in a tornado seven years ago.
Before it was named the Jazz Station, the building had been the site of Hattiesburg Fire Department Station No. 6.
In Mississippi, Arbor Day is recognized on the second Friday in February.
