Southern Miss baseball opens season up Friday with new turf field

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss baseball team will open up its season on Friday afternoon with a brand-new turf field.
“There’s a new excitement about it," says USM head coach Scott Berry. "It’s the same stands, same fan base, but the surface that we have out there is second to none. Our guys absolutely love it.”
The $1.3 million dollar project began in October and took 12 weeks to go from natural grass to synthetic, which will lower the number of postponed games and practices.
“We’re not going to lose practice days or game days. It offers so much more that we can do for our program than natural grass can for us.”
From a player's perspective, the turf field is a dream come true.
“We love it and it feels more like a real field than any other turf that I’ve been on,” said redshirt sophomore Will McGillis. "Most turf is really bouncy, but just as far as technology comes, it’s really amazing. I feel like the turfgrass plays exactly like grass. The hops are true. It’s something an infielder dreams of.”
The Golden Eagles will open up their season on Friday as they take on Murray State. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Pete Taylor Park.
