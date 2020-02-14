Piece of South Mississippi going to nation’s capital

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It's important to support our local businesses and South Mississippi's economy.
A famous Harrison County furniture maker is about to send a rocking chair made in South Mississippi to the nation’s capital.
Dedeaux Furniture on Canal Road might be best known for being the home of one of the world’s largest rocking chairs.
The Dedeaux Clan, as the family calls itself, has been making and selling handcrafted furniture since 1965. They’re best known for their signature rocking chairs, in homes and on porches all around South Mississippi. Over more than half a century the Dedeauxs have evolved.
“The only thing we started building was rocking chairs. Now we build cabinets, tables, buffets and bedroom furniture. We just about cover the whole house,” said Chuck Dedeaux.
This local business is proud of the Made in America banner. It’s more than just a slogan; it’s a way of life. Global competition in the furniture business has taken a toll on U.S. manufacturers, and the Dedeaux family thinks it’s important to support Mississippi and American businesses.
“Anything made in America don’t bother me. The competition don’t bother me. What bothers the furniture industry is stuff made overseas. We can’t compete. When it goes overseas it’s a different ball game. We just can’t make it as cheap as they can,” Dedeaux said.
There is is a special rocking chair in the shop. Burned into the back is the Congressional seal. It will be going to Washington, D.C. to be put in the office of Rep. Steven Palazzo. It’s going to be something to have a piece of South Mississippi in the House on Capitol Hill.
“I’m going to enjoy that now. I’m going with it too. We’re going to load up and go. It’s going to be interesting. I’ve never been to Washington, D.C., and I’m kind of excited about going up that way,” Dedeaux said.
No date has been set for the trip to Washington. Several members of the Dedeaux family will hand-deliver the rocking chair.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.