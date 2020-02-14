LFD wants applicants for entry-level firefighter positions

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’ve ever wanted to be a firefighter, now might be your chance.
Laurel Fire Department administrators are expecting some firefighters to retire in the coming months, so they’re looking for qualified applicants to replace them.
First, you’ll have to take the civil service exam and you can do that on March 7 at 8 a.m. at the Laurel Fire Training Facility.
Later, you’ll have to pass a physical fitness test.
“We want the best possible candidates we can get and if you can hire off of the top of the list and get people that’s well-qualified, that’s really what we’re looking for,” said Mark Nichols, chief of the Laurel Fire Department.
“When we get an opening, we call the next person up and do an interview or ask them if they still want the position and go through the hiring process,” said Kerry Holifield, battalion chief of training at the Laurel Fire Department.
You must submit an application by March 4.
For more information, you can contact the Laurel Fire Department training officer at (601) 428-6470 or the civil service office at (601) 428-7376.
