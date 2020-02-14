Laurel Main Street to host 3-on-3 basketball tournament

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street is calling all ballers for this year’s Laurel Leap Day Tournament.
Laurel’s first-ever 3-on-3 basketball tournament will take place in the parking lot along Front Street on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m - 5 p.m.
It will be an open, double elimination tournament for all teams – male, female and coed – with no more than five players on each team. There is a $50 entree fee per team.
The first-place team will be awarded the Laurel Leap Day trophy along with a $500 cash prize. The second-place and third-place teams will also receive cash prizes: second-place will receive $200 and third-place will get $100.
To go along with the tournament, Laurel Main Street will have a dunk competition and 3-point shootout for those who want to showcase their skills. A $10 entrance fee is required for each of the competitions, and a cash prize will be awarded to the winners of each.
The tournament will have bleachers prepared for spectators to cheer for their favorite teams, as well as have food vendors, beverages and a DJ.
Visit the Laurel Leap event page here to register.
